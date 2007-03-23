NXP to cut an additional 400

NXP, which yesterday said it plans to close its plant in Boeblingen, Germany, has announced further cuts.

NXP will also restructure its back-end manufacturing operations in Cabuyao, the Philippines, moving system-in-package solutions (SiPS) production line from Cabuyao to Calamba and discontinuing its power amplifier and front-end-module production. Approximately 200 employees will transfer to Calamba, while another approximate 400 full-time employee positions will be lost, along with a number of contractual positions. These changes will not impact the other NXP activities currently undertaken at Cabuyao.