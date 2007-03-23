Jabil's revenue up 27% in second quarter

Jabil Circuit, Inc. has reported unaudited net revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2007, ended February 28, 2007, increased 27 percent to $2.9 billion compared to $2.3 billion for the same period of fiscal 2006.

The Company said it currently expects revenue for its third fiscal quarter of 2007 to range from $2.9 to $3.0 billion, with an estimated core operating margin range of 2.5 to 3.0 percent. In addition, Jabil said its fourth quarter of fiscal 2007 revenue should be in a range of $2.9 to $3.0 billion, with estimated core operating margin in a range of 3.25 to 3.75 percent.