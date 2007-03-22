Elcoteq`s board choose Anti Pippo as Chairman

Convening after the annual general meeting, the Board of Directors has elected Mr Antti Piippo as its chairman and Mr Juha Toivola as the deputy chairman.

Mr Piippo was elected chairman of the Nomination Committee and the Working Committee and Mr Henry Sjöman, Mr Jorma Vanhanen and Mr Juha Toivola as these committees other members.



Mr Toivola was elected chairman of the Compensation Committee and the Audit Committee and President Martti Ahtisaari, Mr Heikki Horstia and Mr Eero Kasanen as these committees' other members.

