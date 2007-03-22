Digitaltest production output up 10%

Test and measurement solutions provider Digitaltest has announced its year-end results for 2006. In the 12-month period, sales saw double-digit growth, production output increased by 10% and the new Grünwettersbach facility, built specially to produce the second generation Flying Probe Condor, is working to full capacity.

Commenting on the company's significant achievements, President Ute Boctor made it clear that Digitaltest intends to build on its recent successes: "We will be adding new staff this year to our sales, manufacturing and engineering teams. This will allow us to continue to satisfy the rapidly expanding time we need for benchmarks and growing demand from export markets, particularly from Eastern Europe, where order entries have been particularly strong over the past six months".



"with our enhanced service offering in the UK and further afield, and with the launch of the new Falcon in-line test system at Electronica 2006, we continue in our tradition of providing innovative, leading-edge solutions that our clients know they can trust", Hans Baka, General Manager Digitaltest said.



"We have a deep understanding of our customers' changing marketplace: of the global cost pressures they face, and this, combined with our determination to offer continuous improvements in our product offering, make Digitaltest the ideal partner for companies that expect global support from their ATE supplier", he says, concluding that it is hardly surprising that such companies as Bosch, EADS, Panasonic, Fujitsu Siemens Computers, Whirlpool, Siemens, Samsung, and GE Medical all rely on Digitaltest for their ATE hardware and software solutions", Hans Baka said.