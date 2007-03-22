Incap`s 1Q results will be negative

The demand for Incap's deliveries to the telecommunications sector has during the first months of the year been even weaker than forecasted.

The estimated revenue of the first-quarter will be about 20% lower than in the same period last year and therefore, Incap's first-quarter result 2007 will be clearly negative. For this reason, also the result for the first half-year is estimated to be negative.



The demand for other customer segments has developed as expected. Acquisition of new customers has proceeded promisingly but most of this growth will be generated in the second half of the year. If the planned acquisition of TVS Electronic's contract manufacturing unit is realised, Incap estimates to gain a revenue of about EUR 10 million from its India business during the year 2007.



