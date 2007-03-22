Elcoteq to close Turku unit

Elcoteq has decided to close its operating site in Turku, Finland and this unit's operations will be moved to Salo, Finland.

The personnel negotiations started on February 7, 2007 have now been concluded in Espoo and Salo, Finland. Negotiations concerning the Lohja manufacturing plant and the NPI (New Product Introduction) organizations are still in progress; their completion and consequences will be announced later in a separate release.



As a result of the negotiations now concluded the company will make 84 employees in Finland redundant on production and financial grounds. At the same time the company will close its operating site in Turku, Finland and this unit's operations will be moved to Salo, Finland.



The personnel negotiations concluded and partly still in progress in Finland are part of the Group's global action plan that also includes structural changes such as the reorganization and streamlining of operations, processes and personnel resources, especially in Europe and the Americas. The objective of these measures is to improve the Group's long-term profitability and competitiveness.



Elcoteq currently employs 22,600 people worldwide, roughly 700 of whom work in Finland.