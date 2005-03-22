IPC to launch new standard IPC-7351

Association Connecting Electronics Industries®, announces that the successor to IPC-SM-782A is finally here. IPC-7351, Generic Requirements for Surface Mount Design and Land Pattern Standard, represents a change in the way land patterns are developed, categorized and defined – all key ingredients to building a new industry CAD library.

Like its predecessor, IPC-7351 relies on proven mathematical algorithms that take into account fabrication, assembly and component tolerances in order to calculate precise land patterns. The standard improves upon the concepts developed for IPC-SM-782 by establishing three land pattern geometries for each component, providing clear descriptions of the solder joint engineering goals for each component family, as well as providing the user with an intelligent naming convention that aids in the lookup of land patterns.



“The Land Pattern Viewer is a key component of the standard,” says IPC Technical Project Manager, John Perry. “The accompanying CD-ROM allows users to view component and land pattern dimensional data in tabular form as well as through graphical images. The Viewer also provides enhanced search capabilities among multiple component libraries. Users can look up components and land patterns by searching on such attributes as pin pitch, pin quantity, part name or lead span just to name a few.” The new version of the IPC-7351 Land Pattern Viewer can be accessed at www.ipc.org under the “PCB Tools and Calculators” link.



Perry adds, “IPC-7351, along with the library generation tools help to eliminate industry’s massive duplication of effort in creating their own electronic product development automation. Electronic firms will definitely benefit from having one standard they can rely on.”