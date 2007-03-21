ASE to supply substrates<br>to Qimonda

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering has been selected by German company Qimonda as one of its strategic substrate suppliers, supplying substrate to multiple IC production facilities worldwide.

ASE was chosen for its flexibility and superior customer support provided in a rapidly changing business environment, thus enabling Qimonda to achieve its manufacturing objectives quickly and effectively.



ASE provides Qimonda with volume quantities of substrate solutions for the production of DRAM products for the PC and Server markets.



ASE's substrate manufacturing bases are strategically located in key geographic centers for semiconductor manufacturing, enabling Qimonda to seamlessly transfer to the next stage of semiconductor production.

