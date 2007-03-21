Arrow Northern Europe supplies Cree's LEDs

Worldwide distribution agreement with Cree increases Arrow Electronics' focus on lighting applications.

Arrow Northern Europe, part of Arrow Electronics, Inc. announced it offers LED lighting components from Cree, Inc. Under terms of the worldwide agreement, Arrow Northern Europe is offering Cree's XLamp® products in the UK and the Republic of Ireland, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway and the Baltics.



The agreement between Cree and Arrow significantly enhances the range of products that Arrow supplies to designers and manufacturers of lighting products in northern Europe. The Cree XLamp power LED family offers high power products that are qualified for use in high-power applications up to one amp and includes the recently released XLamp XR-E LED. This LED is the first white power LED capable of producing 160 lumens (max. at 700 mA, typically 80 lumens at 350 mA) and the first power LED that is as efficient as fluorescent sources.



The new agreement is in line with Arrow's strategy to increase its focus on the north European lighting market. This strategy includes investment in technical and sales support personnel capable of supporting the design and development of lighting applications.