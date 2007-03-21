New sales & marketing boss at Zytronic

UK company Zytronic has appointed Ian Crosby as its new Sales and Marketing Director. Crosby's main role will be to ensure the continued global sales growth of Zytronic's product portfolio.

Crosby has more than 15 years experience in sales, having started his career in 1988 at global

speciality glass and ceramic products manufacturer, Corning Incorporated. Crosby remained at Corning until 2003 and during this time, held various international sales and product management positions including several years on overseas assignments to Milan, Italy and Corning, New York, USA.

