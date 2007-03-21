Applied makes Solar Panels in Spain

Applied has been awarded a milestone contract to provide T-Solar Global S.A. of Spain with Europe's first thin film solar module production line using ultra-large 5.7m2 (2.2m x 2.6m) glass panels.

For installations such as large commercial rooftops and solar farms — applications that are already growing rapidly as a result of the increased availability of lower-cost thin film solar panels — these ultra-large substrates are expected to enable an additional 25% reduction in the cost of solar electricity.



T-Solar is expected to produce panels using the thin film production line supplied by Applied by mid-2008. The contract provides that Applied will deliver a fully-integrated equipment line for a solar panel manufacturing facility with a nominal rated capacity of 40 megawatts per year — twice the production size of conventional thin film solar facilities. This line can be configured for end-market product sizes from 1.4m2 to 5.7m2, providing customers with exceptional flexibility.