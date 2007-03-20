LED changes water colour

A new way of using the LED-technique has been discovered. A faucet maker has presented a new faucet with LED changing from blue to red when water temperature changes.

When the water is cold the light is blue, and when the temperature hits 89 Celsius degrees, the colour changes to red. This is not a new idea, however with the new LED –technique it has now become reality at a reasonable price. It is priced to about 15 Euros at retailers. Take a look on how this works in the Video below.



