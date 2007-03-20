Tyco plans to close plant in the US

Tyco Electronics will close its Spartanburg County plant by the end of the year. 300 jobs will affected by this announcement.

In the plant Tyco Electronics is producing electronic connectors for the automotive industry. According to Tyco`s spokesman Mike Ratcliff the closing is related to sluggish conditions in North America automotive.



Tyco is moving the plant's production to the Greensboro, N.C., area. The company has two operating plants in Greensboro, N.C. Tyco will add about 160 jobs in Greensboro, The State reports.

