Estonian President visits PKC

he President of Estonia, Toomas Hendrik Ilves, and his entourage visited the PKC Group on Thursday, 15 March 2007, accompanied also by Eino Siuruainen, the Governor of the Province of Oulu, and Matti Pennanen, the Mayor of Oulu, Finland.

Mika Kari, President and CEO of the PKC Group, received President Ilves at the PKC Group's Kempele facility. The guests were given a brief general presentation about the company and taken on a tour of the production facilities, where they were able to familiarise themselves with the final assembly of wiring harnesses, among other things. The visit culminated in a cocktail event, at the end of which the President of Estonia signed the guest book and exchanged gifts with President and CEO Mika Kari to commemorate the visit.



The PKC Group is one of the largest foreign employers in Estonia, with a payroll of about 1,200 people at the Keila and Haapsalu factories. President Ilves said he was extremely pleased with co-operation between Finland and Estonia in business matters.



In addition to the PKC Group, President Ilves visited the City of Oulu, making stops at the State Provincial Office, the University, the City Hall and the Kaleva newspaper's offices.