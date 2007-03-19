Electronics Production | March 19, 2007
Interplex Industries acquires assets of<br>Handy & Harman Electronic Materials Flushing
Interplex Industries, a provider of metal stamped, plated, and plastic molded components and assemblies, announced that it has acquired the assets of Handy & Harman Electronic Materials (HHEM) and Handy & Harman Ele Asia (HHEA).
HHEM's operations in East Providence, Rhode Island and HHEA's operations in Penang, Malaysia provide integrated stamping, electroplating and molding solutions, specializing in lead-frame and packaging applications for the automotive, computer, connector, semiconductor, sensor, alternative energy and telecommunications markets.
“We are very excited to welcome the HHEM and HHEA teams to Interplex," said Jack Seidler, Interplex's President and CEO.
“HHEM has significant expertise in electroplating such as spot plating of wire bondable gold, and advanced electronic component packaging technologies, which could benefit many of Interplex's customers. Also, the Penang, Malaysian operation is a valuable addition to Interplex's global footprint as we continue to look to better service our customer base around the world." Joe Lynch, Interplex's Director of Advanced Product Development, added,
“HHEM created a strong applications engineering team which has developed some interesting solutions to problems in the air cavity packaging market for LED's and MEMS products. As Interplex continues to add to its product development capability, the HHEM team will play a critical role in developing new solutions for our customers' emerging needs", he added.
Headquartered in Flushing, NY, Interplex Industries was founded in 1958 and provides contract design, precision metal stamping, deep draw, precision machining, plating and finishing, insert and injection molding, metal etching and assembly services around the world. Interplex currently offers its services to the communications, electronics, medical and automotive markets. The company has facilities in the United States, Mexico, China, Singapore, India, Malaysia, Scotland, France, Germany and Hungary.
The company has three manufacturing facilities in China and the business is pretty much focused on Motorola at the moment. The company's factory in New York is engaged with Motorola earmarked products by up to 80 percent but the company is about to broaden its customers range. Sony Ericsson, Nokia and other mobile handset providers are also among the customers.
“We are very excited to welcome the HHEM and HHEA teams to Interplex," said Jack Seidler, Interplex's President and CEO.
“HHEM has significant expertise in electroplating such as spot plating of wire bondable gold, and advanced electronic component packaging technologies, which could benefit many of Interplex's customers. Also, the Penang, Malaysian operation is a valuable addition to Interplex's global footprint as we continue to look to better service our customer base around the world." Joe Lynch, Interplex's Director of Advanced Product Development, added,
“HHEM created a strong applications engineering team which has developed some interesting solutions to problems in the air cavity packaging market for LED's and MEMS products. As Interplex continues to add to its product development capability, the HHEM team will play a critical role in developing new solutions for our customers' emerging needs", he added.
Headquartered in Flushing, NY, Interplex Industries was founded in 1958 and provides contract design, precision metal stamping, deep draw, precision machining, plating and finishing, insert and injection molding, metal etching and assembly services around the world. Interplex currently offers its services to the communications, electronics, medical and automotive markets. The company has facilities in the United States, Mexico, China, Singapore, India, Malaysia, Scotland, France, Germany and Hungary.
The company has three manufacturing facilities in China and the business is pretty much focused on Motorola at the moment. The company's factory in New York is engaged with Motorola earmarked products by up to 80 percent but the company is about to broaden its customers range. Sony Ericsson, Nokia and other mobile handset providers are also among the customers.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments