Interplex Industries acquires assets of<br>Handy & Harman Electronic Materials Flushing

Interplex Industries, a provider of metal stamped, plated, and plastic molded components and assemblies, announced that it has acquired the assets of Handy & Harman Electronic Materials (HHEM) and Handy & Harman Ele Asia (HHEA).

HHEM's operations in East Providence, Rhode Island and HHEA's operations in Penang, Malaysia provide integrated stamping, electroplating and molding solutions, specializing in lead-frame and packaging applications for the automotive, computer, connector, semiconductor, sensor, alternative energy and telecommunications markets.



“We are very excited to welcome the HHEM and HHEA teams to Interplex," said Jack Seidler, Interplex's President and CEO.



“HHEM has significant expertise in electroplating such as spot plating of wire bondable gold, and advanced electronic component packaging technologies, which could benefit many of Interplex's customers. Also, the Penang, Malaysian operation is a valuable addition to Interplex's global footprint as we continue to look to better service our customer base around the world." Joe Lynch, Interplex's Director of Advanced Product Development, added,



“HHEM created a strong applications engineering team which has developed some interesting solutions to problems in the air cavity packaging market for LED's and MEMS products. As Interplex continues to add to its product development capability, the HHEM team will play a critical role in developing new solutions for our customers' emerging needs", he added.



Headquartered in Flushing, NY, Interplex Industries was founded in 1958 and provides contract design, precision metal stamping, deep draw, precision machining, plating and finishing, insert and injection molding, metal etching and assembly services around the world. Interplex currently offers its services to the communications, electronics, medical and automotive markets. The company has facilities in the United States, Mexico, China, Singapore, India, Malaysia, Scotland, France, Germany and Hungary.



The company has three manufacturing facilities in China and the business is pretty much focused on Motorola at the moment. The company's factory in New York is engaged with Motorola earmarked products by up to 80 percent but the company is about to broaden its customers range. Sony Ericsson, Nokia and other mobile handset providers are also among the customers.