Electronics Production | March 22, 2005
Memstore new distributor for SimpleTech
Memstore AB has signed a distribution agreement for the Nordic region with the American memory manufacturer SimpleTech and with SimpleTech's industrial products prefered. SimpleTech provides a wide range of products such as Compact Flash, PC Card, Flash Disk, Flash Disk Module and traditional memory products.
SimpleTech is listed on the NASDAQ and has 388 employees at its Santa-Ana plant in California. SimpleTech has part from most other Flash providers an own production line. This gives the company the possibility to meet the customers needs but most of all the possibility of product management that is nesessary for the industrial market. "We have large expectations on our cooperation with Memstore. Memstore has a very good reputation among both customes and manufacturers. The timing for this cooperation is optimal since we at this moment are launching a lot of industrial products", said Nicholas Longhurst, Director SimpleTech Europe
"The Nordic market is important for SimpleTech. Ericsson and Nokia are examples of important customers who are driving the development in this region. Our major European markets are Germany and UK even though we se a few new trends in the Nordic that are important to pick up", said Michael J. Nilsson, Vice President of OEM Sales, SimpleTech. "It is very important to us to work with local distributors since they are knowing the local markets much better than we do", said Nilsson. Memstore will also be representing SimpleTech when needed.
SimpleTech is now working with the compliant of the RoHS directives which starts in 1 July 2006.
"We have made an evaluation of the industrial market for Flash memory cards after that SanDisk decided to quit their production of PC Card and 2.5" products including parts of their product range of Compact Flash. SimpleTech has with no doubt the widest product range and the largest production capabilities. These aspects added to SimpleTech's strong financial position lays the ground for the long-term thinking the industrial market often expects", said Memstore's CEO Jörgen Carlsson who also marks that Memstore even in the future aims to cooperate with SanDisk.
Memstore is a niched distributor within the indurtrial IT segment. Memstore is working in the Nordic- and the Baltic markets. The company has it's offices in Upplands Väsby outside of Stockholm and in Copenhagen. Memstore is distributing products from among others SanDisk, AAEON, 3M, VIA technology and Seiko.
"The Nordic market is important for SimpleTech. Ericsson and Nokia are examples of important customers who are driving the development in this region. Our major European markets are Germany and UK even though we se a few new trends in the Nordic that are important to pick up", said Michael J. Nilsson, Vice President of OEM Sales, SimpleTech. "It is very important to us to work with local distributors since they are knowing the local markets much better than we do", said Nilsson. Memstore will also be representing SimpleTech when needed.
SimpleTech is now working with the compliant of the RoHS directives which starts in 1 July 2006.
"We have made an evaluation of the industrial market for Flash memory cards after that SanDisk decided to quit their production of PC Card and 2.5" products including parts of their product range of Compact Flash. SimpleTech has with no doubt the widest product range and the largest production capabilities. These aspects added to SimpleTech's strong financial position lays the ground for the long-term thinking the industrial market often expects", said Memstore's CEO Jörgen Carlsson who also marks that Memstore even in the future aims to cooperate with SanDisk.
Memstore is a niched distributor within the indurtrial IT segment. Memstore is working in the Nordic- and the Baltic markets. The company has it's offices in Upplands Väsby outside of Stockholm and in Copenhagen. Memstore is distributing products from among others SanDisk, AAEON, 3M, VIA technology and Seiko.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments