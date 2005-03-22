Memstore new distributor for SimpleTech

Memstore AB has signed a distribution agreement for the Nordic region with the American memory manufacturer SimpleTech and with SimpleTech's industrial products prefered. SimpleTech provides a wide range of products such as Compact Flash, PC Card, Flash Disk, Flash Disk Module and traditional memory products.

SimpleTech is listed on the NASDAQ and has 388 employees at its Santa-Ana plant in California. SimpleTech has part from most other Flash providers an own production line. This gives the company the possibility to meet the customers needs but most of all the possibility of product management that is nesessary for the industrial market. "We have large expectations on our cooperation with Memstore. Memstore has a very good reputation among both customes and manufacturers. The timing for this cooperation is optimal since we at this moment are launching a lot of industrial products", said Nicholas Longhurst, Director SimpleTech Europe



"The Nordic market is important for SimpleTech. Ericsson and Nokia are examples of important customers who are driving the development in this region. Our major European markets are Germany and UK even though we se a few new trends in the Nordic that are important to pick up", said Michael J. Nilsson, Vice President of OEM Sales, SimpleTech. "It is very important to us to work with local distributors since they are knowing the local markets much better than we do", said Nilsson. Memstore will also be representing SimpleTech when needed.



SimpleTech is now working with the compliant of the RoHS directives which starts in 1 July 2006.



"We have made an evaluation of the industrial market for Flash memory cards after that SanDisk decided to quit their production of PC Card and 2.5" products including parts of their product range of Compact Flash. SimpleTech has with no doubt the widest product range and the largest production capabilities. These aspects added to SimpleTech's strong financial position lays the ground for the long-term thinking the industrial market often expects", said Memstore's CEO Jörgen Carlsson who also marks that Memstore even in the future aims to cooperate with SanDisk.



Memstore is a niched distributor within the indurtrial IT segment. Memstore is working in the Nordic- and the Baltic markets. The company has it's offices in Upplands Väsby outside of Stockholm and in Copenhagen. Memstore is distributing products from among others SanDisk, AAEON, 3M, VIA technology and Seiko.