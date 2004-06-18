PCB giants in major Co-op

Ruwel AG and Fuba Printed Circuits GMBH have announced a cooperative agreement concerning major corporate functions, PCB007 reports.

Following the difficult economic situation in the electronics industry in the last three years, the cooperative effort is a forward-looking initiative intended to strengthen and expand the positions of both companies on the international PCB market. This step will provide the two largest German PCB with the right conditions to make a clear improvement in their already strong international presence. Within their cooperation, Ruwel and Fuba can each offer their customers additional services. These will include more differentiated capacities for high-quality products with special technologies made in Germany, and also competitive prices for products in the lower technology segment by exploiting the further capacity expansion in the Tunisian company Fuba Printed Circuits Tunisie S.A.



Ruwel and Fuba are recognized as the second and third largest producers of PCBs in Europe in terms of European production. The two companies have combined turnover of €270 million and employ about 2,200 staffmembers.