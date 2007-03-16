HumiSeal expands presence in Europe

Chase Corporation has expanded its international presence with the formation of HumiSeal Europe SARL in France.

This business will be part of its HumiSeal® division specializing in conformal coatings for the protection of high reliability printed circuit boards and electronic assemblies.



HumiSeal Europe SARL will operate a sales/technical service office and warehouse near Paris. In conjunction with establishing the new company certain assets were acquired from Metronelec SARL, former distributor of HumiSeal products. The new business will work closely with our HumiSeal operation in Camberley, Surrey, England allowing direct sales and service to the French market. Additionally, it is a key step in developing the supply of HumiSeal products on the European continent.



It should be noted, that not included in the acquisition was the equipment and other materials of Metronelec. That business, which is unrelated to the HumiSeal business, will continue to operate under the Metronelec name.