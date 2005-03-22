European telecom providers in cooperation

According to the Swedish time magazine Computer Sweden, 15 telecom providers have entered a cooperation to empower the interest in mobile research among the private investors in Europe. Companies such as Ericsson, Deutsche Telekom, Motorola, Nokia, Siemens and Vodafone are participating.

The companies are making the announcement in terms of the Mobile and Wireless Communications Technology Platform, Emobility. The initiative has been warm welcomed by the EU commission. The EU commission is now working with the seventh concept to stimulate the research within Europe. Especially the IT research will be in focus.