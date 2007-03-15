Siemens VDO invests in Romania

Siemens division Siemens VDO that handles automotive components production has invested 25 million euros last year in the construction of a production centre in Timisoara and a R&D centre in Iasi, Romania.

The project should be completed this year. Siemens VDO Automotive Romania owns two facilities in Timisoara.



Christian Ruedinger, CEO of Siemens VDO Romania told local media, "In 2006 we opened two new locations, an R&D centre in Iasi and a production facility in Timisoara. In total, we invested 24.7 million euros in Romania last year."



Siemens VDO wants to develop new locations in Romania during 2007.