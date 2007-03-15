Telit signs CEP in Germany & Poland

CEP will in the future assist Telit in strengthening

its position on the German market and in increasing its commitment in Poland.

The cooperation agreement between the companies will commence on 15th March 2007.



In the future, CEP will sell GSM/GPRS modules from Telit on the German market and in Poland. On the Polish market, CEP will be supported by its sister company Telic Polska sp. Zo.o., based in Wroclaw. This will provide Telit with a platform for expanding its activities and distributor network in Poland. Together with CEP, Telit will be expanding its activities in Germany and increasing its market share.

