SMT & Inspection | March 22, 2005
Orbotech acquires Imarad
Orbotech Ltd. announces the acquisition of the Israeli company Imarad Imaging Systems.
Orbotech Ltd. today announced that it has signed an agreement to purchase the assets of Imarad Imaging Systems Ltd., a privately held Israeli company which develops and manufactures high-performance, solid state gamma radiation detectors based on its innovative Cadmium Zinc Telluride (CZT) crystal-growth technology. These detectors will initially be used in the field of nuclear medicine.
Orbotech Medical Solutions Ltd. ('OMS'), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Orbotech Ltd., will acquire all the assets of Imarad for $7 million. In addition, subject to the achievement of agreed milestones, OMS will make payments to Imarad on sales through the end of 2008, up to a maximum of $26 million.
OMS also announced a new strategic alliance with GE Healthcare, a $14 billion dollar unit of General Electric Company. Through this agreement, GE Healthcare, a provider of diagnostic imaging products and services, will become a preferred customer of OMS for solid state radiation detectors developed on the basis of the CZT technology.
Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Rani Cohen, Co-President - Business and Strategy, of Orbotech Ltd., said: "Imarad has developed a highly innovative, enabling solid-state detector technology which is capable of facilitating significant improvements in image quality and diagnostic capabilities, as well as substantial cost savings, over currently available, analog-based nuclear medicine imaging solutions. We believe that there is a very substantial growth potential for advanced technology solutions that surmount existing limitations and specifically address critical customer needs in the expanding area of medical imaging".
Mr. Cohen added: "For Orbotech, this transaction represents an important step in the implementation of our strategy of diversification into new growth areas for imaging technologies. We believe that the pursuit of this strategy, together with the current strength of Orbotech's traditional business, position the Company well for both short and long term growth".
Orbotech Medical Solutions Ltd. ('OMS'), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Orbotech Ltd., will acquire all the assets of Imarad for $7 million. In addition, subject to the achievement of agreed milestones, OMS will make payments to Imarad on sales through the end of 2008, up to a maximum of $26 million.
OMS also announced a new strategic alliance with GE Healthcare, a $14 billion dollar unit of General Electric Company. Through this agreement, GE Healthcare, a provider of diagnostic imaging products and services, will become a preferred customer of OMS for solid state radiation detectors developed on the basis of the CZT technology.
Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Rani Cohen, Co-President - Business and Strategy, of Orbotech Ltd., said: "Imarad has developed a highly innovative, enabling solid-state detector technology which is capable of facilitating significant improvements in image quality and diagnostic capabilities, as well as substantial cost savings, over currently available, analog-based nuclear medicine imaging solutions. We believe that there is a very substantial growth potential for advanced technology solutions that surmount existing limitations and specifically address critical customer needs in the expanding area of medical imaging".
Mr. Cohen added: "For Orbotech, this transaction represents an important step in the implementation of our strategy of diversification into new growth areas for imaging technologies. We believe that the pursuit of this strategy, together with the current strength of Orbotech's traditional business, position the Company well for both short and long term growth".
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments