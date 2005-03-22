Orbotech acquires Imarad

Orbotech Ltd. announces the acquisition of the Israeli company Imarad Imaging Systems.

Orbotech Ltd. today announced that it has signed an agreement to purchase the assets of Imarad Imaging Systems Ltd., a privately held Israeli company which develops and manufactures high-performance, solid state gamma radiation detectors based on its innovative Cadmium Zinc Telluride (CZT) crystal-growth technology. These detectors will initially be used in the field of nuclear medicine.



Orbotech Medical Solutions Ltd. ('OMS'), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Orbotech Ltd., will acquire all the assets of Imarad for $7 million. In addition, subject to the achievement of agreed milestones, OMS will make payments to Imarad on sales through the end of 2008, up to a maximum of $26 million.



OMS also announced a new strategic alliance with GE Healthcare, a $14 billion dollar unit of General Electric Company. Through this agreement, GE Healthcare, a provider of diagnostic imaging products and services, will become a preferred customer of OMS for solid state radiation detectors developed on the basis of the CZT technology.



Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Rani Cohen, Co-President - Business and Strategy, of Orbotech Ltd., said: "Imarad has developed a highly innovative, enabling solid-state detector technology which is capable of facilitating significant improvements in image quality and diagnostic capabilities, as well as substantial cost savings, over currently available, analog-based nuclear medicine imaging solutions. We believe that there is a very substantial growth potential for advanced technology solutions that surmount existing limitations and specifically address critical customer needs in the expanding area of medical imaging".



Mr. Cohen added: "For Orbotech, this transaction represents an important step in the implementation of our strategy of diversification into new growth areas for imaging technologies. We believe that the pursuit of this strategy, together with the current strength of Orbotech's traditional business, position the Company well for both short and long term growth".