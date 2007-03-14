Infineon and HSMC to partner

German company Infineon Technologies will probably be the technology partner in the Indian semiconductor manufacturing factory by Hindustan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company.

Chairman of HSMC Hindustan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Mr. Verma refused to mention any funding or technology partners for the venture worth $4.2 billion. He claims that there was a non-disclosure agreement, suggest Infineon is the most likely as the technology partner in the venture.



The plant will focus on four products — chipsets for mobile phones, direct to home TV set top boxes, automotive and smart cards.