Asymtek introduces new dispensing system

Asymtek, a Nordson company and specialist in dispensing technology and jetting technology, introduces the release of its newest automated dispensing system, the DispenseMateR D583/585.

The new machine is based on the DispenseMate D-550 benchtop series. The D-583/585 series is WEEE/RoHS compliant, and utilizes the same patented dispense control technology as Asymtek's most advanced dispensing systems, including Dynamic Dispensing ControlT (DDC) and Jet on the FlyT.



The D-583/585 platform provides dispensing accuracy and repeatability and performs with a wide range of fluids, processes, and substrates. It is designed for batch production dispensing processes, including solder paste, conductive adhesives, surface mount adhesive, gasketing, sealing and silicone/epoxy encapsulation. Ideal for labs, new product development and prototyping, the DispenseMate integrates with most jets, pumps and valves from Asymtek, including the DispenseJetR DJ-9000. Because Fluidmove programs are transferable to in-line systems, it can adapt to high volume manufacturing.



Two models are offered with different dispensing areas: the 583 model has a combined dispense and vision area of 325 x 325mm; the D-585, 525 x 525mm. The system runs on WindowsRXP operating system.