Scanditron exclusive DEK distributor for Baltic States

DEK has named Scanditron as its exclusive distributor for the Baltic States. Taking effect from March 2007, the agreement will see Scanditron distribute a range of DEK products and services to customers in this region.

Covering the markets in Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, the new agreement will enhance service support for customers in these areas. As one of the largest electronics equipment suppliers in the Baltic countries, Scanditron has recently widened its base of sales engineers in Estonia to guarantee DEK customers a faster and highly localised level of service support.



The new partnership will see Scanditron report directly to Ferenc Csizmazia, Sales Manager for DEK Hungary. Commenting on the new agreement, Csizmazia explains: “The Baltic states are strategic low-cost manufacturing partners for countries such as Sweden, Finland and Norway. Therefore, it is essential that we increase our reach in this region, simultaneously maximising the level of service support these customers can expect. Partnership with Scanditron to further extend our global reach is just one of the ways we are helping our customers to Expect More from DEK."

