Designers Symposium Programme at Nepcon

Nepcon and the IPC Designers Council have announced the topics and speakers for the IPC Designers Council’s 2nd International Design Conference, presented at Nepcon 2005 in Brighton.

To help designers overcome 21st century challenges, the conference will focus on materials and compliance, and high performance design, as well as overall best practice. The conference adds extra value to the Nepcon formula for 2005, which also includes special features by the SMART Group and seminar sessions focusing on the latest process technology and techniques, plus the exhibition floor featuring all the major suppliers to the UK electronic manufacturing sector.



At the International Design Conference, Dieter Bergman of the IPC will lead the materials and compliance sessions on both days. The first will cover the design implications of legislation scheduled for 2006, by discussing “What the Designer Needs to Know.” On the second day, Bergman will present on another important aspect of material conformance in “A Global Solution to Material Declaration Requirements.” Expert speakers from leading commercial companies and academic bodies will lead the other sessions of the hard-hitting two-day symposium. Polar Instruments’ Martyn Gaudion will focus on high performance design, specifically Impedance Prediction on Multiple Dielectric PCBs, while Rainer Thüringer of FH-Gießen University of Applied Science will define the processes for achieving an intelligent electrodynamic controlled board design in “Who Needs High Speed Design and Why.” Delegates will also benefit from the experience of Brendan Townsend, of the innovative group Cambridge Silicon Radio, on What Constitutes a “Good Design.” Commenting that this awareness is important to engineers active in all design disciplines and technologies, Townsend said, “As well as focusing on Design for Manufacturing and Test, good design also optimises manufacturing efficiency, process yield, functional reliability, opportunity for human error, and cost. The session will show engineers how to achieve this, by providing insights into what happens when a project leaves the design table and moves into the physical domain.”



The Nepcon team says that the International Design Conference reinforces its own messages for the UK electronics sector. “This year’s conference, which is co-located with Nepcon for the first time, addresses the issues that are critical to profitable manufacturing. Importantly, it also brings together acknowledged experts to contribute the value of their experience on each subject,” said Ian Crawford, exhibition director, Reed Exhibitions. “The International Design Conference is an exciting and valuable event, perfectly in keeping with Nepcon’s focus on knowledge and information. The Nepcon exhibition is open to all conference delegates, and I am also looking forward to welcoming the IPC Designers Council representatives and conference presenters in Brighton this May.”



Nepcon and the IPC Designers Council’s 2nd International Design Conference will take place at the Brighton Metropole from May 11-12, 2005.