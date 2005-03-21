Electronics Production | March 21, 2005
Designers Symposium Programme at Nepcon
Nepcon and the IPC Designers Council have announced the topics and speakers for the IPC Designers Council’s 2nd International Design Conference, presented at Nepcon 2005 in Brighton.
To help designers overcome 21st century challenges, the conference will focus on materials and compliance, and high performance design, as well as overall best practice. The conference adds extra value to the Nepcon formula for 2005, which also includes special features by the SMART Group and seminar sessions focusing on the latest process technology and techniques, plus the exhibition floor featuring all the major suppliers to the UK electronic manufacturing sector.
At the International Design Conference, Dieter Bergman of the IPC will lead the materials and compliance sessions on both days. The first will cover the design implications of legislation scheduled for 2006, by discussing “What the Designer Needs to Know.” On the second day, Bergman will present on another important aspect of material conformance in “A Global Solution to Material Declaration Requirements.” Expert speakers from leading commercial companies and academic bodies will lead the other sessions of the hard-hitting two-day symposium. Polar Instruments’ Martyn Gaudion will focus on high performance design, specifically Impedance Prediction on Multiple Dielectric PCBs, while Rainer Thüringer of FH-Gießen University of Applied Science will define the processes for achieving an intelligent electrodynamic controlled board design in “Who Needs High Speed Design and Why.” Delegates will also benefit from the experience of Brendan Townsend, of the innovative group Cambridge Silicon Radio, on What Constitutes a “Good Design.” Commenting that this awareness is important to engineers active in all design disciplines and technologies, Townsend said, “As well as focusing on Design for Manufacturing and Test, good design also optimises manufacturing efficiency, process yield, functional reliability, opportunity for human error, and cost. The session will show engineers how to achieve this, by providing insights into what happens when a project leaves the design table and moves into the physical domain.”
The Nepcon team says that the International Design Conference reinforces its own messages for the UK electronics sector. “This year’s conference, which is co-located with Nepcon for the first time, addresses the issues that are critical to profitable manufacturing. Importantly, it also brings together acknowledged experts to contribute the value of their experience on each subject,” said Ian Crawford, exhibition director, Reed Exhibitions. “The International Design Conference is an exciting and valuable event, perfectly in keeping with Nepcon’s focus on knowledge and information. The Nepcon exhibition is open to all conference delegates, and I am also looking forward to welcoming the IPC Designers Council representatives and conference presenters in Brighton this May.”
Nepcon and the IPC Designers Council’s 2nd International Design Conference will take place at the Brighton Metropole from May 11-12, 2005.
At the International Design Conference, Dieter Bergman of the IPC will lead the materials and compliance sessions on both days. The first will cover the design implications of legislation scheduled for 2006, by discussing “What the Designer Needs to Know.” On the second day, Bergman will present on another important aspect of material conformance in “A Global Solution to Material Declaration Requirements.” Expert speakers from leading commercial companies and academic bodies will lead the other sessions of the hard-hitting two-day symposium. Polar Instruments’ Martyn Gaudion will focus on high performance design, specifically Impedance Prediction on Multiple Dielectric PCBs, while Rainer Thüringer of FH-Gießen University of Applied Science will define the processes for achieving an intelligent electrodynamic controlled board design in “Who Needs High Speed Design and Why.” Delegates will also benefit from the experience of Brendan Townsend, of the innovative group Cambridge Silicon Radio, on What Constitutes a “Good Design.” Commenting that this awareness is important to engineers active in all design disciplines and technologies, Townsend said, “As well as focusing on Design for Manufacturing and Test, good design also optimises manufacturing efficiency, process yield, functional reliability, opportunity for human error, and cost. The session will show engineers how to achieve this, by providing insights into what happens when a project leaves the design table and moves into the physical domain.”
The Nepcon team says that the International Design Conference reinforces its own messages for the UK electronics sector. “This year’s conference, which is co-located with Nepcon for the first time, addresses the issues that are critical to profitable manufacturing. Importantly, it also brings together acknowledged experts to contribute the value of their experience on each subject,” said Ian Crawford, exhibition director, Reed Exhibitions. “The International Design Conference is an exciting and valuable event, perfectly in keeping with Nepcon’s focus on knowledge and information. The Nepcon exhibition is open to all conference delegates, and I am also looking forward to welcoming the IPC Designers Council representatives and conference presenters in Brighton this May.”
Nepcon and the IPC Designers Council’s 2nd International Design Conference will take place at the Brighton Metropole from May 11-12, 2005.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments