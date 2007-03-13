Comms supplier upgrades Electrovert Wave<br>Soldering System after 20 years service

Production automation system specialist, Contax Ltd, has just supplied a new Speedline Technologies' Electrovert VectraElite wave soldering system to a leading communications supplier. This new system enables them to handle lead-free production, replacing an existing Electrovert system that was purchased over 20 years ago.

“We are starting to build a new range of products that are high value, low volume, so the quality of the boards is crucial," explained the Company's Production Engineer. “This coincides with the move to lead-free, so we needed to look at our systems and upgrade where necessary. Although the old Electrovert was still working well, unfortunately it couldn't be coverted."



The Company took the opportunity to review all the available systems to ensure that they selected the best option. “We finally evaluated two other systems," continued the spokesman, “but nothing could match the Electrovert on quality and price."



Before making the final decision, the Company asked the shop floor technicians for their views. “They all favoured the Electrovert," said the spokesman. “They particularly liked the ease of maintenance and fast changeover of solder pots. They also wanted a system that was easy to control and user friendly."



He continued, “With the VectraElite you can save programs onto the machine, so the system can be set up at the touch of a button. We also liked the two heating zones, infrared and convection, and the chip wave," he said.



“The VectraElite was the only possible choice," he concluded. “The build quality of the Electrovert systems is superb. It is certainly rare to find a wave solder machine still working well after 20 years! Another factor was the service. Contax has a reputation for professionalism. They were quick to respond during the initial set-up and sorted out any teething problems quickly to ensure that there was no downtime. In all, I think we made an excellent decision," he said.



The recently launched VectraElite is the next generation of wave soldering systems from Speedline's Electrovert range. Features include: Optima and ServoJet spray fluxing systems, upper High Velocity Convection preheat module, Post Wave Cooling module and UltraFill nozzle technology.