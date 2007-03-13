Motorola invests in AMIMON

Motorola has through Motorola Ventures a strategic venture capital arm, has made an investment in Israel company AMIMON. Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

"We believe that AMIMON's WHDI(TM) Technology is setting a new standard in wireless HDTV connectivity which nicely aligns with Motorola's connected home strategy," said Reese Schroeder, managing director, Motorola Ventures.



AMIMON's wireless high-definition interface (WHDI) technology enables wireless transmission of uncompressed high-definition video streams in the 5GHz unlicensed band.



"Motorola and AMIMON share a common vision of facilitating connectivity between consumer electronics devices," said Dr. Yoav Nissan-Cohen, chairman and CEO, AMIMON. "The investment from Motorola will fund our plan to set WHDI as a new industry standard for connecting high-definition video sources to displays wirelessly."