Plastic electronics is the future

In Europe, a new electronics industry appears to be booming, and that is the plastic electronics.

According to Cordis news plastic electronics is the future. One of the early birds in this industry is Plastic Logic which plans to build the world's first commercial plant for plastic electronics manufacture. Plastic semiconductors were first discovered in the 1960s. However new area of plastic electronic opens up, many of the giants in the electronic industry are eager to get a piece of the plastic electronics industry.



Alcatel-Lucent, Philips, Hitachi and Samsung are all working on plastic semiconductors or at least monitoring how they develop, Cordis news reports.

