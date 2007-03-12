Flextronics may invest in Czech Republic

According to Mr. Slabý Chairman of AFI Association for Foreign Investors EMS provider Flextronics may invest in Czech Republic.

Competition for countries like Bulgaria and Romania has made the Czech Republic government to once again reviewing the Czech Republic's investment incentives system.



EMS provider Flextronics left Czech Republic in 2002. Mr. Slabý told Czech Business weekly, “They left a bit too soon, even before meeting their obligations arising from the investment incentives they received, but now I have information they're reconsidering operations on the Czech market."



Flextronics' representatives couldn't be reached for comments.



