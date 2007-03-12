European Healthcare UPS Markets:<br>Revenues expected to double

Although still a niche market, the share of the healthcare sector is continuously rising and presents significant growth opportunities for UPS manufacturers.

Market expansion is being driven by strong growth in the IT networks and medical devices segments. Additionally, eastern Europe is emerging as a region of exciting potential, due to rising healthcare expenditure and modernisation efforts.



Frost & Sullivan finds that the European Healthcare UPS Markets earned revenues of €108 million in 2006 and estimates this to reach €216.1 million in 2013.



Currently, digitalisation and integration of patient information have gained significant importance. The aim is to accelerate the pace of information exchange as well as facilitate access to this data by doctors and hospitals in order to provide more efficient patient care. The use of advanced IT resources to manage patient information will help decrease costs by saving clinicians' time, limiting patients' length of stay and reducing the number of inappropriate investigations, among others.



In 2006, the healthcare sector accounted for only 10 per cent of total UPS sales in Europe, making it a very niche market. To leverage growth potential in the healthcare sector, UPS manufacturers need to work closely with medical equipment OEMs and step up the pace of R&D. Undertaking complicated tests and customising features suited to healthcare applications can further increase the sales of UPS systems to this vertical.