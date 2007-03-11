Rehm signs new distributor in Denmark

Since 1st January 2007 rehm Anlagenbau GmbH has been represented in Denmark through the company PC Trading located in Lystrup.

PC Trading in Lystrup, Denmark has been operating in Denmark since 1986 as a distributor of SMT equipment.