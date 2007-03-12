Wurth has been registered as<br>a UK Trading Company

Due to growth of Wurth Elektronik's EMC Solutions & Circuit Board divisions in the UK, Wurth Elektronik has officially been registered as a UK trading company.

"With an average of over 50% year on year growth in all divisions, we at Wurth Electronics believe that the formation of the individual electronic disciplines under one roof will give our customers even greater flexibility, service and value for money" said Rob Sperring, Director of Sales & Operations for Wurth Elektronik in the UK.

