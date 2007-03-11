Global Laminates appoints Mark Goodwin<br>for Europe

Global Laminates is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Goodwin to head up its' European Operations.

Goodwin brings 24 years of commercial, sales and management experience as a supplier to the PCB Manufacturing Sector, predominantly as a supplier of copper clad laminates and associated products as well as outsourced services.



Global (Eu) Ltd, a subsidiary of Global Laminates Inc. is the provider of subcontract finishing processes and test services to the UK PCB manufacturing industry.

