ELMOS profit raised by 63%

German automotive chip maker ELMOS Semiconductor AG announces its financial statements for the fiscal year 2004 on today’s financial press conference.

“From an economic viewpoint, the fiscal year 2004 fulfilled our high expectations”, says Dr. Klaus Weyer, Chairman of the Management Board of ELMOS Semiconductor AG. Sales increased by 18.1 percent to 143.3 million Euro (2003: 121.4 million Euro). The net income rose significantly by 62.8 percent to 16.3 million Euro (2003: 10.0 million Euro). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) grew by 36.2 percent to 28.7 million Euro (2003: 21.1 million Euro). The operational cash flow rose to 34.9 million Euro, thereby increasing the previous year’s amount (2003: 6.5 million Euro) more than five times.



Capital expenditure rose to 33.5 million Euro in the past year 2004 (2003: 25.3 million Euro). “We took advantage of the favorable market conditions and invested in the expansion of our capacity”, Reinhard Senf, member of the Management Board responsible for production, remarks.



ELMOS will pursue its strategy resolutely: “We are aiming for an annual growth of more than 15 percent for the next years.” The foundation for this outlook are the newly won projects of the last years. In 2004 29 new projects (2003: 31) with expected life cycle sales of roughly 340 million Euro were won (2003: 227 Millionen Euro). “The significant growth of the projected sales volume shows that we have been winning larger projects at an increasing rate”, Weyer concludes.



For the current fiscal year ELMOS expects sales to an amount of 165 million Euro within a corridor of plus/minus five percent and strives for a gross margin above 50 percent.