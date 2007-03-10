Motorola cease Irish operation

Motorola has has decided to close its developement center in Cork, Ireland, with the loss of 330 workers.

The majority of the operation's 330 workers will have left the operation by the end of May.

An increasingly competitive mobile phone market impacted on Motorola's fourth-quarter performance and profits fell 50pc. As a result the company said that it was laying off 3,500 of its 70,000 workers worldwide. Motorola will retain a small number of employees from Cork who will transition to be home workers.