Exception celebrates “green" credentials

UK-based Exception PCB, which manufactures complex printed circuit boards at its site in Tewkesbury, has once again confirmed its commitment to the environment by retaining the coveted BS14001 standard for the fifth year running.

The annual British Standard audit covers every aspect of a business' potential impact on the environment, covering health & safety, substance emissions, hazardous chemicals, safe working practices and waste removal.



Gordon Holden, managing director of Exception PCB said: “Passing this standard is no mean feat and is testament to the hard work and systems we have put into place to meet these very high environmental measures. Health and safety and the environment are now hot business issues and serious topics that no business can afford to take lightly".



“Exception PCB employs a full time health and safety manager to oversee our impact on the environment and our people's wellbeing. But it's also about creating a culture around the company so that all staff are aware that we need to spot potential accidents before they happen.



Exception PCB is a major employer in the Cheltenham area, now employing over 150 people. The business has gone from strength to strength since its buyout in 2005, when its long-term future was in doubt.



Exception PCB has grown by 20 per cent over the past year alone, exporting up to 30 per cent of its products to 23 countries worldwide.



“We're an example of a great British success story in electronics manufacturing," said Gordon Holden. “And playing our part in looking after both our people and the environment is central to that achievement."