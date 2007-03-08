ASML Completes Acquisition of Brion Tech

Dutch ASML Holding NV has completed its acquisition of Brion Technologies, Inc., a provider of semiconductor design and wafer manufacturing optimization solutions for advanced lithography.

"We are pleased to welcome Brion into our company," said Eric Meurice, president and CEO of ASML. "Brion's products and technology will complement and reinforce ASML's core lithography business, while ASML will help to accelerate Brion's growth into the growing market for Verification, Reticle Enhancement Technology (RET) and Optical Proximity Correction (OPC), by providing key lithography know-how."



Eric Chen will remain CEO of Brion, which will continue to support its current product offering and operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of ASML. As previously disclosed, ASML paid USD 270 million (approximately EUR 203 million) in cash to acquire Brion.

