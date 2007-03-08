Material supplier for PCB raise prices

PCB material supplier Aurona Industries which manufactures phenolic resins laminates, has raised the prices by 4% this month. This depends on the rising costs of phenol.

Since 2006 the price of phenol has increased by 50% to US$1,415 per metric ton. According to Chou Ho Shun president of Aurona phenol prices should pike in the first quartes and start to slow down in the second quarter. A reasonable price for phenol should be under US$1,000 per metric ton claims most PCB material suppliers.