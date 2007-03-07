CML awards Farnell

German based company CML Innovative Technologies has named Farnell its European distributor of the year 2006 in recognition of its successful optoelectronics campaign.

Peter Murphy, VP Operations Europe at CML-IT commented: 'We are delighted to be able to recognise Farnell's achievements in promoting our products and introducing so many new solid state lighting solutions to their customer base'.



Receiving the award for Farnell, Marianne Culver, Group Director Global Electronics Supplier remarked: 'It is a great honour for us to receive this award from CML-IT.