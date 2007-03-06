RoBAT appoints new Int. Sales Manager

UK-based RoBAT which is specialized in backplane testing and AOI, has appointed Mr. Richard Frisk as International Sales Manager.

Mr. Frisk started his new position on 1st March this year. He will handle all sales and marketing activities for RoBAT globally.



For the first year Mr.Frisk mainly objectives will be to push sales, set up and maintain branch offices in Asia, USA and Europe.



Before joining RoBAT Mr. frisk worked 16 years for Lloyd Doyle in AOT industry. He first started in PCB industry in 1984 with Morton, then onto Orbotech and Lloyd Doyle.