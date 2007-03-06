Whirlpool Slovakia to produce 2 Mln<br>washing machines in 2007

Whirlpool Slovakia produced 1.78 million washing machines in 2006 at its plant in Poprad, Slovakia. This year they plans to increase the production.

The company's director Eduard Horbal said that the company plans to produce more than 2 million washing machines in 2007 in Slovakia. Whirlpool Slovakia intends to reach the same turnover this year as last year, local media reports.