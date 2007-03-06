Jobs remain at Sanmina-SCI<br>plant in Sweden

Redundancies at Sanmina-SCI's plant in Forserum, Sweden will be postponed for another six months.

In November last year Sanmina-SCI announced that the company will lay off 95 out of 175 employees at its enclosure plant in Forserum, Sweden. However orders are now increasing and the employees who were given notice can keep their job until August this year.