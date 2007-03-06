picoChip & Semtech cooperate<br>over femtocell reference designs

picoChip will be working with Semtech to enhance its market-leading femtocell reference designs with Semtech's advanced packet timing solution.

The addition of ToPSync to picoChip's portfolio will enable support for those OEMs and carriers that have selected the IEEE1588 protocol. The two companies will work together to solve the challenging synchronization problems faced by operators implementing femtocell architectures to dramatically cut the cost and complexity of rolling out such networks.



Semtech and picoChip will jointly undertake field trials and performance evaluations to increase the functionality of picoChip's complete, standards-compliant wireless reference designs. These include UMTS (HSDPA, upgradeable to HSUPA), cdma2000/EVDO and WiMAX/WiBro (both 802.16d and 802.16e) products. The companies will also engage in development activity connected with other advanced wireless protocols in which picoChip technology is being used. These include HSPA+, UMTS-LTE and TD-SCDMA.



“picoChip and Semtech both provide technology that meets a compelling need for the creators of real-world communications systems," said Rupert Baines, VP Marketing at picoChip. “For cdma2000/EVDO and WiMAX the timing requirements are even more stringent that WCDMA and the extra precision of the Semtech solution is especially important. picoChip strives to provide flexible options for its customers and whilst our reference designs support all synchronization models, we see Semtech's technology as genuinely unique and believe that together we can offer femtocell customers the timing solutions they require, more simply, at lower cost."



Femtocells (sometimes known as home basestations or 3G Access Points) are small, low-cost wireless basestations intended for use in residential or corporate environments where high-speed coverage would otherwise be limited. The idea is established in the 3G community, but is now also arousing interest in cdma2000 and WiMAX/WiBro applications.