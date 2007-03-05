CTS Scotland Aerospace - AS9100 Certified

EMS provider CTS has announced that the Scotland facility of its Electronics Manufacturing Solutions (EMS) strategic business unit, has successfully achieved AS9100 certification.

CTS has actively pursued this certification as part of an ongoing global quality roadmap to meet the needs of customers in the high reliability, high technology aerospace sector. Scotland is CTS' first European facility to achieve the accreditation.



Don Schroeder, President of CTS EMS, commented, “The achievement of AS9100 in the UK is significant. CTS is a major manufacturing services provider to the aerospace sector and our strategy is to serve customers with a need for high reliability, higher technology equipment in their home region, as well as providing the opportunity to meet offset regulations worldwide. Very few CEMs in the UK have achieved AS9100, so I am proud that the UK team continues to delight our customers, particularly as it follows so closely behind our 2006 Product Quality Leadership Award in the defense and aerospace sector presented by Frost & Sullivan."