Electromagnetica to buy land

Romanian Electronics Manufacturer Electromagnetica company is negotiating the purchase of five hectares of land in Bucharest.

Electromagnetica is investigating opportunities to relocate some of its production activities because of the increase in taxes on lands and buildings and the establishment of a tax for vehicles weighting over five tons, according to Business Romania.



Electromagnetica has restructured its activities due to the decline of the fixed telephony market. Thus, Electromagnetica will increase its production capacity within the automotive sector, Business Romania reports.