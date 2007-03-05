Increased ongoing growth in 2007<br>for Rood Testhouse

The results of the 2006 financial year for Dutch company Rood Testhouse was good. Net sales increased by 9% to EUR 8,892,000 (2005: EUR 8,168,000).

The operational result of EUR 231,000 (2005: 238,000) is consistent with the forecasts expressed earlier. Consolidated net earnings amounted to EUR 141,000, compared to earnings of EUR 518,000 in 2005. The 2005 result, in contrast to 2006, included a deferred tax asset based on carry forward losses of EUR 427,000. The gross margin improved by EUR 478,000 to EUR 7,948,000.



All sectors contributed to the growth except Test Engineering. Test & End-of-line Services grew by 4.2% to EUR 6.9 million. Failure and Technology Analysis grew 13% to EUR 0.6 million, while Qualification grew 73% to EUR 0.9 million.



Rood Technology's growth of 9% was well above European market growth. It was achieved by increased efforts and focus on new market segments. As a result, sales in the automotive sector grew by 40% to EUR 4 million and in the industrial medical sector by 16% to over EUR 1.5 million. Sales in the telecom sector decreased by EUR 0.4 million to over EUR 2 million.