Kitron to raise cash

Norwegian EMS-Provider Kitron A/S is said to raise NOK 50 million (€6 million) in an issue of shares.

Kitron will issue 22.727.300 new shares for NOK 2,20 per share.



Kitron is one of Scandinavia’s leading companies in the development and manufacturing of electronics for medical, defence/marine, data/telecom, and process industries. The company has various manufacturing locations in Norway, Sweden and Lithuania. At year-end, 2003, the Group had a workforce of 1580.