Viking Test acquires A&D Automation

UK-based PCB equipment firm Viking Test Services has acquired A&D Automation drill and rout machine maintenance and service business.



Viking Test Services would like to notify all customers that with effect from 1st March 2007, Viking has acquired the drill and rout maintenance and service business of A&D Automation.



The acquisition of this Drill and Rout machine repair business will enable Viking to provide an even more comprehensive service to their existing and new customers.



This does not affects other products supplied by A&D Automation (Sales) Ltd. Which are GLENBROOK x-ray systems, IBL Vapour Phase solder reflow solutions, HEEB-Inotec Automatic Assembly systems and Wave solder machines and other machines used by the bare board and assembly manufacturing industries. These products will continue to be sold and supported by A&D from Viking`s Lancing office.



Viking will continue to provide all customers with a quality service and this transfer will enable the business to expand and will enhance the service provided to all existing and new customers.



Viking Test Services are located in the UK and have been established for over 20 years. Viking has a broad range of products and services and a strong technical and service back up. Coupled with the acquisition, Viking are pleased to be awarded as a European sales agent and Authorised Service Provider (ASP) for EXCELLON. Excellon supply a range of drilling and routing machines including the COBRA Hybrid laser formation system.