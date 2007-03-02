Brandner PCB held grand opening in Estonia

Estonian Printed Circuit Board maker Brandner PCB OÜ had a great opportunity to celebrate the grand opening of the new factory with its guests in Paide recently.

Before the cutting off the cable of the virtual factory door, the mayor of Paide city Kersti Sarapuu addressed the celebrating personnel and guests. Also the member of the parliament Tõnis Kõiv told the honored participants shortly the beginning of the factory-project and some history.



The first shipment was sent to the customers from the newly equipped manufacturing house in Paide in January.